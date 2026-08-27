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Apple enters a new era under new CEO John Ternus: This is what awaits him
OpenAI stops supplying AI models to SpaceX subsidiary Cursor
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Apple enters a new era under new CEO John Ternus: This is what awaits him
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OpenAI stops supplying AI models to SpaceX subsidiary Cursor
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Grinds360 reports revenue of €5.3m as demand surges
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Climb expands HPE partnership with HPE networking distribution in Ireland
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Anthropic signs $35bn computing deal with start-up backed by Nvidia
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AI readiness: The infrastructure opportunity Irish resellers can’t afford to ignore
Sponsored content Artificial Intelligence has quickly moved from future concept to boardroom priority. Across Ireland, organisations are exploring how AI can improve productivity, automate processes,...
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Selio Medical targets US launch with €5m Series A round
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Samsung Galaxy S26 FE launched with One UI 9 and new AI tools
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Hundreds of agents went rogue in lead up to Hugging Face breach
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Bill Gates warns world unprepared for AI upheaval
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Meta’s US settlement puts social media industry on notice: ‘There will be more’
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Nvidia doubles revenue, forecasts even more AI spending
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Integrity360 continues acquisition tear with purchase of CyberIAM
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Apple enters a new era under new CEO John Ternus: This is what awaits him
OpenAI stops supplying AI models to SpaceX subsidiary Cursor
Grinds360 reports revenue of €5.3m as demand surges
Climb expands HPE partnership with HPE networking distribution in Ireland
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