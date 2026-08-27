Trade

Viatel expands AI-ready network infrastructure options with EDNX purchase

Viatel Technology Group has acquired UK network infrastructure specialist EDNX for an undisclosed sum, strengthening its position as Ireland's largest secure network provider and...
Read more
Trade

Anthropic signs $35bn computing deal with start-up backed by Nvidia

Anthropic signed a $35 billion deal for access to cloud computing power from a US-based start-up backed by Nvidia, adding to a string of...
Read more
Trade

AI readiness: The infrastructure opportunity Irish resellers can’t afford to ignore

Sponsored content Artificial Intelligence has quickly moved from future concept to boardroom priority. Across Ireland, organisations are exploring how AI can improve productivity, automate processes,...
Read more
Trade

Selio Medical targets US launch with €5m Series A round

Selio Medical, the Guinness Enterprise Centre-based MedTech company reducing lung collapse - a dangerous complication caused by lung biopsies, has recently announced that it...
Read more
Life

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE launched with One UI 9 and new AI tools

Samsung has introduced the Galaxy S26 FE, a device designed to offer a flagship-level experience by prioritising essential high-quality features. As the first in...
Read more
Life

Apple to unveil its first foldable iPhone Ultra on 9 September

On 9 September, Apple will introduce the iPhone Ultra, marking the company’s first foray into the foldable smartphone segment. The reveal will also be...
Read more
Trade

Nvidia to buy AI platform Hugging Face for $12.9bn

Nvidia is set to buy artificial intelligence platform Hugging Face for $12.9 billion, news outlet The Information reported on Wednesday, as the US chipmaking...
Read more
Blogs

Big AI’s destructive book scanning reveals a sterile worldview based on knowledge over wisdom

Unique works can't be turned into training data as their value extends beyond the margins, says Marie Boran Jim Shaughnessy, who runs a bookshop in...
Read more
Blogs

Meta is so confident in its user experience practices it spent billions to protect them

The reframing of social media accountability from a freedom of speech to a healthcare issue has Big Tech scrambling, says Billy MacInnes For the benefit...
Read more
Trade

Stripe acquires ‘law firm for start-ups’

Payments company Stripe is acquiring Clerky, a widely used legaltech firm that helps start-ups with incorporation documents and equity structuring. The parties are keeping to...
Read more
Pro

Hundreds of agents went rogue in lead up to Hugging Face breach

The July security breach at Hugging Face was unleashed after 1,200 agents communicated on an unsanctioned message board, despite attempted measures to keep them...
Read more
Life

Bill Gates warns world unprepared for AI upheaval

Bill Gates warned that the world is dangerously unprepared for the upheaval brought by artificial intelligence, with the technology destroying jobs and threatening human...
Read more
Life

Meta’s US settlement puts social media industry on notice: ‘There will be more’

Wednesday's $16.7 billion settlement between Meta and dozens of US states over child protection concerns could be just the start of a wave that...
Read more
Trade

Nvidia doubles revenue, forecasts even more AI spending

AI juggernaut Nvidia on Wednesday reported quarterly revenue of $96.2 billion, more than double from a year earlier, as the world's most valuable company...
Read more
Trade

Integrity360 continues acquisition tear with purchase of CyberIAM

Integrity360 has acquired identity specialist CyberIAM for an undisclosed sum. The acquisition which is part of Integrity360’s continued global expansion plan, establishes an additional...
Read more
Trade

Qualcom targets further growth in Northern Ireland as retail IT demand surges

Cyber security service provider Qualcom increased annual revenues in Northern Ireland by 30%. The company is continuing to accelerate its growth in 2026 and...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Listen to Tech Radio

Most Popular

123...20Page 1 of 20