Acer expands commercial distribution in Ireland with Exertis partnership

In association with Exertis Ireland

Acer UK have announced the expansion of its commercial distribution agreement with Exertis Ireland. The deepened partnership opens direct access for the Irish IT channel to Acer’s commercial Chromebook portfolio, equipping local resellers to meet surging demand across both primary, secondary, and higher education, as well as the wider commercial enterprise sector.

Building upon an established consumer relationship, this strategic expansion allows Exertis Ireland to supply Acer commercial hardware directly to Irish value-added resellers (VARs), managed service providers (MSPs), and systems integrators with dedicated local stock holding and streamlined procurement.





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Purpose-built for modern classrooms and dynamic workplaces

Acer’s commercial Chromebook portfolio is engineered around the core strengths of Google’s ChromeOS ecosystem – combining fast deployment, military-grade hardware durability, and multi-layered cloud security. By broadening channel availability through Exertis Ireland, Acer is addressing two critical growth sectors:

Transforming education environments

In education, Acer Chromebooks are designed to withstand the rigours of everyday classroom life, featuring spill-resistant keyboards, reinforced chassis, and drop-tested build standards. Powered by ChromeOS, they boot in seconds, offer all-day battery life, and provide seamless access to Google Workspace for Education. IT administrators benefit from centralised device management via the Google Admin console, allowing hundreds of student devices to be configured, deployed, and secured remotely in minutes without complex on-premise infrastructure.

Empowering modern business & hybrid teams

Beyond the classroom, Acer Chromebooks are increasingly adopted by businesses, frontline workers, and distributed teams seeking cloud-first agility and total cost of ownership (TCO) savings. With zero-touch enrolment, built-in protection against ransomware and malware, and native virtual desktop (VDI) integration, the range provides enterprise-grade performance and security out of the box. Fast connectivity and integrated cloud workflows make them an ideal choice for businesses transitioning to agile, secure cloud architectures.

Craig Booth, regional general manager, Acer UK, commented: “Broadening our distribution agreement with Exertis Ireland into the commercial space marks a significant step forward in our regional channel strategy. Irish organisations, from primary schools to corporate enterprises, are actively seeking reliable, secure, cloud-first technology that reduces IT overheads. By aligning Acer’s market-leading Chromebook portfolio with Exertis Ireland’s logistics network and reseller relationships, we can ensure our Irish channel partners have immediate access to the versatile solutions their customers need.”

Damian Guerin, managing director of Exertis Ireland, added: “Having built a fantastic consumer partnership with Acer, expanding into their commercial Chromebook offering is a natural and timely progression. Irish resellers are continually looking for scalable, secure hardware options for schools and commercial clients alike. Acer’s Chromebook line-up hits the mark on performance, durability, and value, and we are excited to deliver these commercial options directly into the Irish channel.”

The Acer commercial Chromebook range is available to order immediately for registered resellers through Exertis Ireland.

For more information, pricing, and partner onboarding, Irish channel resellers should contact their Exertis Ireland account manager at ireland.compute@exertis.com