Viatel Technology Group achieves diamond partner status with Palo Alto Networks

Viatel Technology Group has achieved diamond partner status within Palo Alto Networks’ NextWave partner programme.

The accreditation marks another significant milestone in the continued growth of Viatel’s cyber security practice. In July the company announced the acquisition of FullProxy, a specialist Scottish cyber security consultancy, further strengthening the group’s expertise, scale and capability across Ireland and the UK.

Operating across Ireland and the UK, Viatel’s cyber services division is a leading provider of cyber security, managed services and specialist security consultancy. Across government, criminal justice, healthcare, utilities, financial services and the private sector, Viatel supports customers in addressing complex security challenges, navigating evolving compliance requirements and building long-term cyber resilience. Its team works with organisations operating in complex IT and operational technology environments and provides expertise across regulatory and compliance frameworks, including NIS and CAF.





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Paddy Trainor, managing director of cyber services, Viatel Technology Group, said: “Achieving diamond partner status is a landmark moment for Viatel. It validates our team’s deep technical proficiency and our unwavering commitment to defending our clients against sophisticated cyber threats.

“This accreditation reflects the strength of our partnership with Palo Alto Networks and enhances our ability to deliver world-class cybersecurity solutions that help customers strengthen their cyber resilience and operate with confidence in an increasingly challenging threat landscape.”

Adrian Purcell, country manager, Ireland, Palo Alto Networks, said: “As enterprise security demands shift toward platformisation, automated SecOps, and Zero Trust frameworks, Palo Alto Networks looks forward to working closely with Viatel to drive market expansion, capture new growth opportunities, and protect our joint customers.”

TechCentral Reporters