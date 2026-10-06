Offshore wind opportunity opens new pathway for electrical workers

South East Technological University (SETU) and Waterford and Wexford Education and Training Board (WWETB) have launched an initiative outlining education and training pathways for apprentices and people with electrical backgrounds seeking to develop skills for Ireland’s emerging offshore wind sector.

ASL Safety and Training has provided health, safety, security and environmental training and consultancy services since 1994. The company works across a range of industries and its courses and trainers are accredited by recognised industry and professional bodies.

The initiative brings together further and higher education with specialist industry training to demonstrate how existing electrical qualifications can provide a foundation for developing skills relevant to offshore wind.





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Three pathways have been identified, combining electrical apprenticeship training and qualifications available through SETU and WWETB with Global Wind Organisation-approved training.

The options include an electrical apprenticeship combined with high voltage certification; SETU’s Certificate in Renewable Energy Systems; and the Certificate in Health and Safety for High Voltage Systems.

Tonn Nua, planned off the Waterford coast and expected to be operational by 2034, will have a target capacity of 900MW. It is one of four areas identified for offshore renewable energy development under the South Coast Designated Maritime Area Plan (DMAP).

“The development of offshore wind represents a significant opportunity for the south east but realising that opportunity will require a skilled workforce. Education and training providers have an important role to play in ensuring that people in our region can develop the skills needed to participate in this emerging sector,” Captain Phil Murphy, project manager for offshore wind at SETU, said.

“We are proud to highlight the WWETB electrical apprenticeship pathway, alongside other progression routes, that can help learners and qualified professionals take the next step towards careers in offshore wind and its associated industries. These pathways provide a clear roadmap for developing the specialist skills required to support Ireland’s renewable energy future,” Paul O’Brien, business development manager at WWETB, said.

The pathways are suitable for vocational and professional applicants and can be undertaken as standalone learning opportunities or combined to build on existing qualifications and experience.

Recent analysis estimates that the first 5GW of offshore wind development could contribute between €1.7 billion and €2.2 billion in additional gross value added across the wider south region, representing a potential boost of more than 11% to the south east economy.

The initiative reflects a wider focus on ensuring that the economic opportunities associated with offshore renewable energy translate into skills and employment within the region.

Patryk Goron