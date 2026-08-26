Newcode raises €17m, plans US expansion

Agentic AI platform Newcode has secured €17 million in a Series A funding round to support its US expansion, including customer support, product development, go-to-market, and strategic partnerships across the AmLaw 200, and the broader legal ecosystem. It has now increased its headcount to 60 on the back of a seed funding round of more than €6 million last March.

The company, whose Irish operations are led by former Mason Hayes & Curran LLP solicitor and Cork native Donna O’Leary (pictured), was recently selected as the AI provider for The Bar of Ireland after outperforming major international competitors.

O’Leary said: “This funding is another very exciting milestone in Newcode’s continued international expansion, and facilitates our ongoing scale-up in Ireland which now sees our headcount increase to 60. We are continuing to drive the business here, with the Bar of Ireland the latest to join our rapidly growing roster of clients, and are focused on exploring further market opportunities that enables our customers to run intelligent, auditable, and context-aware workflows that harness AI.”





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The Series A funding round was led by OnDean Forward with significant participation from The LegalTech Fund, alongside Antiportfolio Ventures, Relativity investment arm Rel Labs, and existing investors.

“The AI revolution is ultimately a great thing for law firms,” said Maged Helmy, founder and CEO of Newcode. “But to transform to AI-native, the legal market needs control and flexibility. Our mission is to help firms build AI capabilities that are truly their own.”

Newcode’s growth has accelerated sharply in 2026. The company now serves more than 60 law firms and government agencies across Europe and the United States. Annual recurring revenue has more than tripled in the last 12 months, with new customers added across Europe, the AmLaw 200, a growing base of US deployments, and The Bar of Ireland, which provides support to more than 2,150 barristers across the country.

Unprecedented amounts of capital are flowing into AI solutions for the legal market from a wide variety of sources. Newcode deliberately assembled a group of investors and advisors with a narrow focus on the legal market and with decades of experience building businesses, leading top firms, and deploying enterprise tech to law firms, government agencies, and companies in heavily regulated industries.

TechCentral Reporters