Anthropic invests $100m to train AI engineers

To address the widespread shortage of skilled specialists in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), Anthropic is allocating $100 million (€88.8 million) to a new training initiative. This programme, known as the Claude Frontier Academy, aims to certify 10,000 “frontier deployed engineers“ by the end of 2027. These trainees will be recruited through the company’s Claude Partner Network. The first participants come from major organisations such as Novo Nordisk, Morgan Stanley and Accenture, as well as various leading consultancy firms.

The curriculum is designed to mirror the in-house training methods used by Anthropic’s own technical staff. The process begins with a demanding simulated deployment exercise and a formal assessment. Successful candidates then go on to follow a training programme modelled on medical education. There, under expert supervision, they can apply their knowledge to real-world cases before receiving their final qualification. The company expects the first cohort of certified professionals to emerge in early 2027.

According to Shambhavi, head of strategy and operations for partnerships at Anthropic, the academy was set up in response to feedback from clients. Many companies indicated that they needed professionals who not only possess deep AI expertise, but also a thorough understanding of business infrastructure and business logic, in order to solve complex organisational problems effectively. Steve Corfield, who leads global business development, noted that the aim is for these graduates to establish the gold standard for the integration of AI within business environments.





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This strategic move comes as Anthropic prepares for a possible stock market flotation later this year, with some estimates pointing to a dizzying valuation of $2 trillion (€1.8 trillion). Despite revenue of nearly $4.6 billion (€4.1 billion) last year, the company continues to face significant financial hurdles, including an operating loss of more than $8 billion (€7.1 billion). This investment in human capital comes at a time when demand for AI-focused roles is surging, primarily within the financial sector.

Business AM