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Google’s AI content detector now available to the public

SynthID Detector opens up to all after trials with media professionals
SynthID
Image: Google

Google is making access to its SynthID Detector available to the public, which will make it easier to identify AI-generated content globally.

Last year, Google introduced an early version of the SynthID Detector to help media professionals verify AI-generated content. Now, it is expanding access to everyone – with the tool available globally in English starting today.

The tool identifies content generated not just by Google AI, but also by our SynthID partners, including OpenAI, Nvidia, Kakao, and soon Apple.

 

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“Last year, we introduced an early version of the SynthID Detector to help media professionals verify AI-generated content. Now, we’re expanding access to everyone – with the tool available globally in English starting today,” wrote Pushmeet Kohli, VP, Science and Strategic Initiatives, Google DeepMind.

This tool joins Google’s built-in verification features in Search, the Gemini app, and Chrome, which now regularly handle over 1 million requests daily. It’s all part of its ongoing work to give more context about the media seen online, so people can navigate the Web with confidence.

TechCentral Reporters

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