Google unveils Gemini 4 Argon, its new frontier model

Google announced its new frontier model, Gemini 4 Argon, which is initially rolling out to trusted cyber defenders through its Fairwind Program, a limited-access initiative by Google DeepMind and Google Cloud.

The company said Argon is designed for complex, long-running tasks across software engineering, legal and financial work, and cybersecurity. It will initially be available to paid API customers and Google AI Ultra subscribers.

Argon will launch at a $2 per million input tokens and $10 per million output tokens, with cached input tokens priced at a 95% discount. Google has also increased the model’s output limit to 1 million tokens from 64,000 tokens.





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Google said Argon is already being used internally for coding, research and writing. The model helped quantum computing researchers beat a published optimisation baseline by 40% in one case and identified memory improvements that could save up to 1 PiB across Google’s data centres.

Argon agents are also helping migrate C/C++ code to Rust. For Google’s libgav1 video decoder, the agents replaced 32,000 lines of SIMD code, producing a Rust version that Google said runs 2.7 times faster than the previous Rust version.

Google is also strengthening safeguards against misuse, prompt injection and model misalignment before broader availability.

DPA