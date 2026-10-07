Mistral says new AI model outperforms Chinese competitors

During a presentation at a conference in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, Arthur Mensch (pictured), the CEO of Mistral, claimed that their latest AI system outperforms Chinese counterparts in specific areas, particularly cyber security.

When introducing the new product, Mensch rejected the idea that European companies are unable to compete on a global scale. However, he did not provide specific figures, nor did he name the exact Chinese models used for the comparison.

Although the company is regarded as Europe’s strongest competitor in the artificial intelligence sector, the three-year-old firm remains significantly smaller than American giants such as OpenAI and Anthropic.





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Moreover, it faces price pressure from cheaper Chinese alternatives.

Mistral has positioned itself as a safe, Europe-based option in order to distinguish its brand from other global players. This strategy follows a funding round in September, in which the company raised €3 billion and reached a valuation of €21 billion.

Their most recent model release prior to this announcement took place in April.

During the Ai Everything event, Mensch noted that the company’s independence from both Chinese and American influence has accelerated its expansion into the Asia-Pacific and Gulf regions.

He said that there is considerable demand worldwide for technology providers that offer an alternative to the dominant superpowers.

Business AM