Stripe to create 200 jobs, taking Dublin workforce past 1,000-employee mark

Stripe is to create 200 new jobs at its Dublin headquarters as the financial services company expands its Irish workforce to more than 1,000 people. Stripe is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

The new roles will include positions across engineering and go-to-market functions. Stripe said its workforce in Ireland had increased by more than 35% since the start of 2026.

Ireland serves as the hub for Stripe’s operations across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, as well as for global product development. Areas developed in Ireland include payments, tax and fraud detection tools. It also has a second head office in San Francisco.





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Stripe established its first Dublin office in 2013 and opened a new headquarters at One Wilton Park in October 2025. The 14,500 square metre site tripled the company’s physical presence in Dublin.

Stripe now serves 86,000 Irish businesses and sole traders, ranging from technology companies such as Wayflyer and Flipdish to larger organisations including Bank of Ireland, Brown Thomas Arnotts, the GAA and Smyths.

The company also supports a number of education and technology initiatives in Ireland, including the Stripe Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition, youth accelerator Patch, the Irish Maths Trust and the University of Limerick’s Immersive Software Engineering course.

Eileen O’Mara, vice chair at Stripe, said: “In the last decade, Dublin has established itself as the twin engine of Stripe’s growth story globally. The continued expansion of our Irish team reflects both the strong demand for Stripe’s products and services in Europe, and Ireland’s status as one of the best places in the world to build and scale global operations.”

Patryk Goron