Moonshot AI reaches valuation of $50 billion and targets IPO in Hong Kong in early 2027

Moonshot AI is reportedly preparing for an IPO in Hong Kong in the first quarter of 2027. A recent round of private funding has put the company’s market valuation at around $50 billion (€44.4 billion).

In preparation for the IPO, the company could already start preliminary discussions with investors in October to gauge market interest.

As a prominent player in the Chinese tech sector, Moonshot attracted international attention in July with the launch of Kimi K3. This open-source model has demonstrated in several key benchmarks that its performance can rival that of industry giants such as Anthropic and OpenAI.





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Because of this success, the upcoming IPO is expected to be a milestone for the Hong Kong market, where raising capital through AI-related stock market listings is currently reaching unprecedented heights. Sources indicate that the company may hope to raise as much as $5 billion (€4.4 billion) through the IPO.

However, the progress of the IPO and the final valuation remain uncertain due to increased scrutiny from Chinese regulatory bodies. Government agencies have reportedly launched data security investigations involving both Moonshot and DeepSeek. This has led to broader discussions about safety and corporate governance.

As a result, the planned timeline and financial targets remain subject to change as the company tackles these legal challenges.

The company’s financial growth has been rapid; in a funding round completed earlier this summer, the organisation’s value was estimated at $31.5 billion (€28 billion).

Business AM