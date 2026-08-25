Humanoid robotics has arrived in Ireland. Meet Rasbot

In association with EVAD

For decades, humanoid robots have belonged to the realm of science fiction. We have watched them in films, seen them demonstrated at global technology exhibitions and read about their capabilities in research papers. They have inspired awe, curiosity and sometimes concern. Yet for most organisations, humanoid robotics has remained something distant, inaccessible and largely theoretical.

That is beginning to change. With the launch of Rasbot, Ireland now has a dedicated Robotics-as-a-Service provider focused on bringing humanoid robotics into the everyday business world. More importantly, Rasbot represents a significant step towards making advanced robotics accessible to Irish organisations of all sizes, from businesses and educational institutions to exhibitions, conferences and innovation programmes.





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Behind Rasbot is a name already well known throughout Ireland’s technology sector: EVAD Technology Group.

Founded by David Mahon, EVAD has spent more than two decades helping organisations embrace digital transformation, cybersecurity, cloud technologies, managed services and modern workplace solutions. Now, through Rasbot, EVAD is extending that vision into what many believe will become the next major wave of technological transformation: humanoid robotics.

The launch of Rasbot is a natural evolution for EVAD. Having supported organisations through the rise of cloud computing, automation and artificial intelligence, the company recognised that the next frontier of innovation would not exist solely in software. Increasingly, intelligent technologies will interact with people in physical environments, creating new opportunities for engagement, learning and business transformation.

At the centre of the launch is Adam, the first humanoid robot to join the Rasbot family. Built on the AGIBOT X2 Ultra platform, Adam combines advanced sensing, navigation, interaction and movement capabilities with an approachable and engaging design.

While the technology powering Adam is sophisticated, the reaction people have when they meet him is surprisingly simple. They stop, they smile, they ask questions, and they immediately begin imagining possibilities.

Experience is essential

That reaction demonstrates something often overlooked in discussions about artificial intelligence and automation. Technology is most powerful when people can experience it, understand it and see its value in a real-world context.

For many organisations, robotics has traditionally felt abstract. Rasbot changes that by making humanoid robots available through a service model that removes the barriers associated with purchasing, managing and maintaining advanced robotics technology.

The result is that organisations can experience robotics today rather than simply discuss its future potential.

Imagine arriving at a conference where a humanoid robot welcomes guests and creates an unforgettable first impression. Imagine visitors being naturally drawn towards an exhibition stand because they can interact with advanced technology firsthand. Imagine an open day or product launch where innovation becomes part of the experience itself. The impact goes far beyond novelty.

In today’s competitive environment, organisations are constantly seeking new ways to capture attention, improve experiences and differentiate themselves. Humanoid robotics offers a unique opportunity to engage audiences, spark conversations and create memorable interactions.

Yet events represent only part of the opportunity. Across the world, organisations are beginning to explore how robots can support customer engagement, provide information services and complement human teams.

The most productive conversation is not about replacing people with technology. It is about identifying where the strengths of people and intelligent systems can work together. The greatest potential lies in combining human creativity, empathy and decision-making with the consistency, availability and capability of robotics.

Education is another area where the possibilities are especially exciting. Today’s students are growing up in a world shaped by artificial intelligence, automation and robotics. While textbooks and presentations remain important, nothing compares to interacting directly with advanced technology.

A humanoid robot can transform abstract concepts into real-world experiences, helping students understand not only how technology works but also how it may shape future careers and industries.

Adam can support STEM activities, demonstrations, university showcases and innovation programmes by giving students and educators a hands-on opportunity to explore robotics. For many young people, meeting a humanoid robot may be the moment that turns curiosity into ambition.

What makes Rasbot unique is not simply the technology itself, but the expertise behind it.

Unlike many organisations entering the robotics space, Rasbot benefits from EVAD’s extensive experience in technology deployment, customer support and real-world business environments. Introducing emerging technologies successfully requires more than innovation alone. It requires understanding how those technologies can solve real problems, create value and support organisational goals.

As part of the wider EVAD Technology Group, Rasbot brings together advanced technology, deployment experience and business understanding. This gives organisations the confidence to explore robotics in a practical, supported and meaningful way.

A decade of collaboration

For Mahon, the decision to launch Rasbot reflects a belief that robotics will become one of the defining technological developments of the coming decade.

“We are entering an era where robotics, artificial intelligence and human collaboration will reshape the way we work, learn and interact. Humanoid robots are not about replacing people. They are about enhancing experiences, supporting organisations and helping society unlock new possibilities.

Just as cloud computing and AI transformed business over the last twenty years, robotics will become an increasingly visible part of everyday life. Ireland has always embraced innovation, and through Rasbot we want to give organisations the opportunity to experience that future today.”

Mahon said: “The broader significance of Rasbot extends beyond the technology itself. Ireland has established itself as a global technology hub, home to some of the world’s most innovative organisations. The arrival of accessible humanoid robotics represents another step in that journey, enabling businesses, educators and innovators to engage directly with technologies that are likely to shape industries for years to come.

He continued: “Artificial intelligence is already changing how organisations operate. Automation is transforming workflows. Digital transformation has become a business necessity rather than an option.

“Humanoid robotics represents the next evolution of that progression, bringing intelligence into the physical world in ways that people can see, experience and interact with directly.

“For some organisations, that journey may begin at a conference or innovation showcase. For others, it may become part of a broader strategy focused on customer experience, education or workplace innovation.

Concluding, he said: “Either way, one thing is becoming increasingly clear. The future of robotics is no longer being built somewhere else. It is arriving in Ireland. And through Rasbot, Irish organisations now can experience, explore and help shape what comes next.”

Shubhi Mishra