Vodafone Business introduces Ireland’s first Device-as-a-Service offering 

Irish businesses can now subscribe to employee smartphones instead of purchasing them outright, following the launch of Vodafone Business Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) – the first of its kind in Ireland.

Available to businesses with 25 or more employees, Vodafone Business DaaS enables organisations to lease smartphones, manage devices through a dedicated online platform, access repair and replacement services, and ensure devices are refurbished or responsibly recycled at the end of their working life.

The launch addresses many of the common challenges associated with business device management, including upfront costs, time-consuming repairs, device tracking and end-of-life disposal. By replacing traditional ownership with a subscription model, businesses benefit from predictable monthly costs, greater flexibility and reduced administrative burden.





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Jo Gilfoy, Vodafone Business director (pictured), said: “Smartphones are essential business tools, but managing them can be surprisingly complex and time-consuming. Devices need to be purchased, deployed, repaired, tracked, upgraded and eventually retired, creating additional pressure for many organisations and IT teams. Device as a Service brings all of these elements together in a single managed solution, giving businesses greater visibility and control while freeing up valuable time to focus on growth, productivity and serving customers.

“We’re also seeing growing interest from businesses in extending the life of technology and reducing waste. By helping organisations manage devices more effectively throughout their lifecycle, DaaS supports both sustainability goals and smarter technology investment.”

The launch comes amid increasing focus on extending device lifecycles and recovering value from devices that might otherwise remain unused. Research conducted by Fraunhofer Austria estimated that 7.6 million smartphones are lying unused in Irish households, containing approximately €18.5 million worth of recyclable raw materials.

By keeping devices in circulation for longer and providing structured end-of-life management, Vodafone Business DaaS can help organisations reduce waste while ensuring devices are refurbished or responsibly recycled when no longer required.

As Vodafone Ireland marks 25 years in Ireland, DaS further strengthens Vodafone Business’ portfolio of managed services and digital solutions designed to help organisations get more value from their technology investments.

TechCentral Reporters