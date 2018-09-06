Technology and wellbeing in schools with NetSupport’s Al Kingsley

How AI can identify at-risk pupils, and Dusty gets excited about a new laptop Print Print Radio

Technology in the classroom goes beyond whiteboards and tablets. In this week’s show Niall Kitson talks to NetSupport group managing director Al Kingsley about how artificial intelligence can be used to make sure students stay safe and well.

