Technology and wellbeing in schools with NetSupport’s Al Kingsley

Al Kingsley, NetSupport

How AI can identify at-risk pupils, and Dusty gets excited about a new laptop

6 September 2018 | 0

Technology in the classroom goes beyond whiteboards and tablets. In this week’s show Niall Kitson talks to NetSupport group managing director Al Kingsley about how artificial intelligence can be used to make sure students stay safe and well.

To never miss an episode of TechRadio subscribe, comment and rate us on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spreacker, iHeartRadio or paste the RSS feed into your podcatching software of choice.

 

