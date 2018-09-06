Sytorus to open Frankfurt office after securing €1.7m investment

SaaS provider currently employs 50 across Dublin, London, Stockholm sites

The Bank of Ireland Kernel Capital Early & Growth Stage Funds have invested €1.7 million in Sytorus Ltd, this is in addition to simultaneous investment from Enterprise Ireland and private investors.

Established by CEO Dr John Ghent, COO Mike Morrissey, and CPO Hugh Jones in 2013, Sytorus’s flagship software is PrivacyEngine – a GDPR and data protection software-as-a-service product.

The company, which employs more than 50 staff, has offices in Stockholm and London, and this latest investment will facilitate a new site in Frankfurt.

“At Sytorus we believe that data protection practitioners deserve the best tools to do their job. This investment from the Bank of Ireland Kernel Capital Growth Funds, Enterprise Ireland and our private investors will help us to deliver these tools to data protection leaders across the EU,” said Dr Ghent.

