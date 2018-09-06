Sytorus to open Frankfurt office after securing €1.7m investment

Sytorus
Helen Norris, Kernel Capital; Dr John Ghent, Sytorus; Peter Lennox, Enterprise Ireland, & Donal Duffy, Bank of Ireland

SaaS provider currently employs 50 across Dublin, London, Stockholm sites

Print

PrintPrint
Trade

Read More:

6 September 2018 | 0

The Bank of Ireland Kernel Capital Early & Growth Stage Funds have invested €1.7 million in Sytorus Ltd, this is in addition to simultaneous investment from Enterprise Ireland and private investors.

Established by CEO Dr John Ghent, COO Mike Morrissey, and CPO Hugh Jones in 2013, Sytorus’s flagship software is PrivacyEngine – a GDPR and data protection software-as-a-service product.

The company, which employs more than 50 staff, has offices in Stockholm and London, and this latest investment will facilitate a new site in Frankfurt.

“At Sytorus we believe that data protection practitioners deserve the best tools to do their job. This investment from the Bank of Ireland Kernel Capital Growth Funds, Enterprise Ireland and our private investors will help us to deliver these tools to data protection leaders across the EU,” said Dr Ghent.

TechCentral Reporters

Read More:


Related Articles



Comments are closed.

Back to Top ↑

  • Sign up for Techcentral Test

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here
    * = required field

  • Polls

    Does your organisation currently use AI technology?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

  • A-Z Brand index

    Click here to go to our index for resellers to source brands and determine who distributes them locally.

  • More from this Channel