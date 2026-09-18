AI does and does not want to be regulated

It’s been a big week for AI doomers, Niall and Dusty tease apart the debate. Meanwhile crypto enthusiasts in the US take a hit as the Clarity act fails in the Senate, and how a gamer ran up a $118,000 bill in his bid to become a famous streamer.

We also talk to Zyte CEO and founder Shane Evans about our relationship with data and an Internet built more for machines than people.

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