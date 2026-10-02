Comtrade 360 plans to take on 50 staff at new Galway delivery centre

Comtrade 360, a global software engineering and AI partner, has cemented its long-term commitment to Ireland with the establishment of a delivery centre in Galway. Having recruited almost 20 professionals in Galway during 2026, the company expects to expand the team progressively over the coming months, with plans to support approximately 50 highly skilled roles. The investment is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

The Galway team provides software engineering, quality engineering, DevOps and project delivery expertise and is already supporting an established customer engagement in the global technology sector. The centre will operate as part of Comtrade 360’s wider international delivery network across Europe and the United States.

Comtrade 360 has worked with organisations in Ireland for more than a decade. The Galway centre builds on that history and provides a stronger local platform from which to support customers in Ireland and international markets. Across its wider business, Comtrade 360 works with organisations in sectors including technology, financial services, telecommunications, aviation, medtech and the public sector.

As the centre develops, its capabilities will expand to support organisations seeking to modernise complex technology environments, accelerate software development and adopt artificial intelligence securely and effectively. This will include Comtrade 360’s AI capabilities, Aurora360, its AI-native software delivery framework, and HyperSharp, its privacy-preserving AI platform.





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Yvonne Brewer, business development director, Ireland and UK, Comtrade 360, said: “Galway is a natural choice for this investment. It combines exceptional engineering talent with a dynamic international business community and strong links between industry and leading education and research institutions. Our Galway team connects that local expertise with Comtrade 360’s international engineering capabilities. The focus is on helping customers modernise critical systems, accelerate software delivery and translate the potential of AI into secure, practical and measurable outcomes. This centre gives us a strong platform from which to deepen our relationships with customers in Ireland and support international markets. We look forward to building our presence in Galway and contributing actively to the region’s technology community.”

Dónal Travers, executive director, IDA Ireland, said: “Comtrade 360’s decision to establish its new delivery centre in Galway reflects the strength of the region’s technology ecosystem and its ability to support internationally focused operations. The centre will create a valuable base from which the company can serve customers across Ireland and international markets, while drawing on the strong pool of engineering talent that exists in the region. IDA Ireland looks forward to working with Comtrade 360 as it further develops its team and capabilities in Galway.”

TechCentral Reporters