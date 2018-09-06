Taxi software developer iCabbi to double Dublin headcount

Announcement marks expansion of international innovation centre Print Print Trade

Taxi dispatch management software developer iCabbi is to create up to 120 jobs over the next three years. The majority of the roles will be based at the company’s innovation centre in Dublin and will be across development, product, design, business development and marketing, functions.

Gavan Walsh, iCabbi, CEO and founder, said: “Our customer base is alive with ideas on how to move their business and the industry forward. iCabbi will unite and unleash the potential of a fragmented sector.

“Our new focus will be on facilitating open innovation more quickly through partnerships, allowing us to focus on our core product – excellence in intelligent dispatch.

“Groupe Renault and RCI Bank and Services see an opportunity to invest in the taxi industry and help us supply taxi companies with the new tools they need to compete. It’s an exciting road ahead.”

Founded in Dublin in 2010, iCabbi provides dispatch management software to taxi fleets across Ireland, the UK, the US and Canada. Its platform has successfully completed more than 350,000,000 bookings.

TechCentral Reporters