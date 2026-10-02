Guinness Enterprise Centre builds UK network to aid Irish start-ups

The Guinness Enterprise Centre (GEC) is building a network of partnerships with innovation hubs across the UK to help Irish start-ups expand into the country.

The Dublin-based entrepreneurial hub said it expects the network to include 20 innovation hubs by the end of 2027, providing founders with local networks, workspace, university connections and support when entering the UK market.

GEC has already established partnerships with the Sister innovation district in Manchester, Central Tech in Liverpool, and Scotland’s CodeBase.





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The partnerships are reciprocal, allowing UK-based start-ups to use the GEC as a landing point in Ireland and connect with the Irish business and innovation ecosystem.

The UK is a natural first export market for many Irish-founded companies because of its proximity, shared language and established business links. The GEC said about half of the revenue generated by its resident companies comes from exports.

However, it said the size of the UK market can create challenges for start-ups that lack the networks and resources needed to establish themselves independently.

The GEC’s partnerships are designed to give founders access to established networks in UK regions as well as major cities.

The Manchester and Liverpool partnerships followed a visit to the GEC in November 2025 by then-mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham and Liverpool city region mayor Steve Rotheram.

The GEC has supported more than 1,500 start-ups over the past 25 years. Its 160 resident businesses generated a combined turnover of €140 million in 2025, including €73 million in exports.

Niamh Collins, centre director at the GEC, said the partnerships were intended to reduce some of the barriers faced by start-ups entering new markets.

“The UK is a natural next market for many Irish companies, but international expansion is a significant undertaking for a start-up,” Collins said. “By partnering with established hubs on the ground, we can reduce some of those barriers and give founders a much stronger starting point.”

Liz Bamber, director of place at Sister, said the partnership would connect the Dublin and Manchester technology ecosystems.

“Through Sister, Dublin-based businesses can access world-class talent and support through the University of Manchester’s innovation arm – Unit M – as well as our wider network,” she said.

Owen added that the partnerships would help businesses reach new markets and attract investment, while creating opportunities for collaboration between UK and Irish regions.

“Brilliant businesses will always find their way to other markets – but a soft landing and practical support can make all the difference to their journey,” she said.

Patryk Goron