AI by another name and Wriggle’s chief learning officer Sean Glynn

This week Trump renames ‘AI ‘artificial intelligence’ to ‘super intelligence’ at the UN. Meanwhile, Anthropic’s Dario Amodei and OpenAI’s Sam Altman call for regulation and a slowdown in frontier model development.

Also, Google’s Gemini has hacked real-world firms, we take a look at Meta’s new smartglasses and and discover why Ireland is ranks third globally for AI adoption.

Plus, we compare consumer and educational tech with our guest Sean Glynn, chief learning officer with Wriggle.





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