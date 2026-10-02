Trump makes super intelligence a moral issue, and Donna O’Leary from Newcode AI

Trump renames ‘artificial intelligence’ to ‘super intelligence’ by executive order. We note the irony of a glaring typo in the official document, and wonder if the industry will adopt the new name. Plus, we cover the potential end of Chrome OS as Google launches a wave of GoogleBook laptops on Monday, OpenAI stalls the release of GPT-6 Astra in favour of Dots, and why McDonald’s is turning to AI-driven dynamic pricing.

Also Donna O’Leary from Newcode AI joins us to explain how agentic AI is being safely integrated into the legal sector without risking embarrassing hallucinations.

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