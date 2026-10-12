Nvidia may be negotiating the full acquisition of start-up Reflection AI

According to a report published on Saturday in the Financial Times, Nvidia is exploring options to increase its financial stake in the open-source company Reflection AI or to acquire the company outright.

Sources close to the situation indicate that these negotiations are currently at an early stage.

In order to potentially bypass lengthy supervisory procedures, the two parties are reportedly considering an acqui-hire strategy. Within this specific framework, Nvidia would secure the start-up’s intellectual property through licences and take over its staff, instead of carrying out a traditional corporate merger.





advertisement





Although some insiders suggest that an agreement could be reached soon, there remains a possibility that the talks will not result in a deal.

Reflection AI was founded in 2024 by Ioannis Antonoglou and Misha Laskin, who both previously worked at DeepMind. The company focuses on the rapidly growing sector of AI-driven software automation.

Nvidia has already demonstrated its involvement with the start-up through a strategic investment totalling $800 million (€714 million).

Earlier, in April, CEO Misha Laskin told CNBC that the company was seeking additional funding based on a valuation of $25 billion (around €22.3 billion). In a recent move to compete with affordable Chinese alternatives such as Kimi and DeepSeek, Reflection AI introduced Beam, its first open-weight model designed for agentic functions and programming tasks.

Business AM