On Wednesday evening, Elon Musk announced that every child in the United States will receive two shares in SpaceX: one provided by the company and one donated by Musk himself.

The announcement followed an official statement from SpaceX. In it, the company confirmed that every active Trump Account would receive one newly issued Class A ordinary share.

Although it is not yet clear exactly how the shares will be distributed, the move is in line with a pledge Musk made last month. At the time, he announced that he wanted to give every American child a share.





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SpaceX president Gwynne Shotwell and her husband have also pledged to donate their own shares in the company. Through these accounts, they aim to reach more than 2 million American children.

The distributions are linked to Trump Accounts, which were established under the 2025 Working Families Tax Cuts law. These specialised investment and retirement arrangements are designed to offer tax benefits to all American children.

As with a specialised IRA, the account legally belongs to the child, but is overseen by a guardian or parent until the minor turns 18.

Business AM