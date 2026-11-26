The European Commission has proposed a strategy to acquire substantial equity stakes in European technology companies. In doing so, it aims to ensure that these companies remain based in Europe.

The initiative, known as the Sovereign Tech Equity Fund, is expected to total €50 billion. The Commission wants to pool public funds from the EU, its member states and the European Investment Bank to attract additional private investment in critical technology sectors.

A Commission official, speaking anonymously ahead of the official launch, explained that the fund would primarily support innovations crucial to Europe’s economic stability and technological independence. The intention is to use public funds as leverage to attract more private capital.





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The move follows a recent artificial intelligence summit, where President Ursula von der Leyen (pictured) pledged to reduce Europe’s dependence on technology imports from China and the United States. Although this particular fund is targeting €50 billion – an amount backed by French President Emmanuel Macron – the total investment needed for broader autonomy is estimated at around €500 billion.

Despite its ambition, the plan is still at an early stage and depends on negotiations over the EU’s forthcoming seven-year budget.

The importance of this funding was also addressed in the recently proposed Quantum Act. It highlights the need to support strategic quantum initiatives through equity financing. This is important because quantum start-ups often turn to investors outside Europe for growth capital.

The European Commission has previously invested in technology through the Scaleup Europe Fund and the European Innovation Council. However, those programmes have more limited budgets.

According to officials, the current financial landscape lacks capital injections large enough to sustain strategic European businesses and enable them to grow further.

Business AM