Almost two-thirds (64%) of compliance professionals in Ireland’s financial services sector oppose an EU proposal that would allow organisations to use personal data to develop and operate AI systems without first obtaining consent.

The findings come from a survey of 114 senior compliance professionals conducted by the Compliance Institute, the professional body for compliance professionals in Ireland.

Respondents warned that the proposal could undermine existing data privacy protections and increase the risk of data abuse and privacy violations.





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The proposal forms part of the European Commission’s Digital Omnibus package, which aims to simplify EU digital regulations and support innovation.

Under the proposed changes, organisations could use legitimate interest, rather than consent, as the legal basis for processing personal data to develop and operate AI systems.

Only 20% of those surveyed supported the proposal, saying it would simplify compliance and reduce red tape. A further 16% believed it would have no impact on data privacy.

Michael Kavanagh, chief executive of the Compliance Institute, said AI had made protecting personal data increasingly difficult for financial services organisations.

“Artificial Intelligence (AI) has turned data protection into an uphill battle for Irish financial services institutions and compliance professionals are keenly aware of that,” he said.

Kavanagh pointed to an earlier survey in which more than one-third (34%) of respondents said AI was making it more challenging for financial institutions to safeguard customer and other sensitive data.

“In the wrong hands, sensitive financial and personal data can be used for data and privacy violations and to perpetrate fraud and identity theft,” he said.

The survey also examined the impact of a delay to the implementation of rules governing high-risk AI systems.

The rules, which cover systems that could pose serious risks to health, safety or citizens’ fundamental rights, were originally scheduled to take effect in August 2026.

Under the EU Digital Omnibus on AI, the deadline was pushed back by 16 months to December 2027.

The requirements impose obligations on providers, deployers, importers and distributors of high-risk AI systems.

Asked how the extension had affected their organisations’ AI governance work, 49% of respondents said there had been no change and that they were continuing their work regardless.

A further 14% described the extension as welcome relief because they were already behind schedule, while 4% said they had slowed down or paused their AI governance work.

Kavanagh warned that the extended deadline should not lead organisations to become complacent about AI risks.

“There is no room for complacency when it comes to AI risks, particularly serious risks,” he said.

He added that while the extension could give organisations more time to prepare for the new requirements, this should not come at the expense of citizens’ fundamental rights, health or safety.

The survey also found that 12% of respondents were unaware of the deadline change, while 22% said they knew nothing about the Digital Omnibus on AI.

Kavanagh said strong rules were needed to manage the risks associated with AI and warned that efforts to simplify or delay regulation should not weaken existing protections.

Patryk Goron