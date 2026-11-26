In association with Research Ireland

Odos Tech is a sustainability measurement and planning platform for dairy companies. It gathers data from individual farms, estimates the farm’s carbon emissions and models ways the farm can reduce them.

“If you’re a dairy company, 80% of the emissions you’re responsible for come from the farms, not from any other piece of the operation. So, if you are setting an emission reduction target, you are talking about reducing emissions at the farm level.”

White explains that Irish dairy co-ops sell to consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies such as Mars, Nestle, Danone and these big brands are demanding that dairy farmers know the carbon footprint of their supply chain, and have plans to mitigate it.

Odos Tech is working with clients like Carbery, which has hundreds of dairy farms in its supply chain, to help them set emission reduction targets. “So they might say, we want to reduce 30% by 2040. There are many ways to get there, and what we do is collect data at individual farm level and we give you a footprint – this is where you are now. And then we will model 30 or 40 different mitigation strategies on each farm.”

Strategies can include suggestions like feed additives that reduce emissions; slurry-management products that can reduce emissions; lower-emission fertilisers compared with standard products; or more efficient farm practices that may improve productivity and lower emissions.

White explains that Odos can estimate the emissions impact and the cost or benefit of different options for individual farms. It also outlines best practices and identifies efficient approaches used by similar farms. “It can then estimate what adopting a practice might mean for an individual farm’s emissions and economics. It’s about sharing best knowledge practices like that with peer groups.”

For the dairy companies, they are gaining farm-level emissions data, which means they can move beyond generic national estimates. It also makes it easier for them to plan and compare reductions and gain insights into the costs and benefits.

“It will also help them to identify improvement opportunities as we can compare farms with similar operations and show how they are working more efficiently.”

Looking ahead, the team – Cian and his co-founder Alejandro Vergara plan to build out the platform to be “much more useful for farmers”. “We’re planning a consumer-facing app for the farmers at the moment.” The pair are also hoping to expand their geographic reach and to form new partnerships with dairy companies.

With a background in ecology and botany, White says a separate strand in the platform is ecological mapping of farms.

“We have scaled it with Carbery in Ireland where we’ve mapped roughly 1,000 farms in West Cork. What we found is that the space for nature in the Carbery catchment was 19%. What that shows is there are a huge amount of farms, particularly in the west where there’s a lot more space for nature. From the Carbery side, they can talk about how their milk is coming from this nature rich landscape.”

Odos Tech is a BiOrbic Research Ireland Centre for the Bioeconomy spinout funded as part of the FarmZeroC project from research that took place jointly at TCD and UCD.