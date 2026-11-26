Some interesting research from Omdia was highlighted by MicroScope a few days ago. The Omdia Global Partner 1000: 2026 Update highlighted the large share of revenues (nearly 47%) absorbed by the top 30 channel players in tandem with marginal growth in gross profits.

Noah Dantes, principal analyst, channels analyst and one of the authors of the report, noted that the average growth rate for the largest 30 partners was 5.4%, 1.2% below the Global partner 1,000 average of 6.6%. But while the top 30 only increased their gross profit margin by 0.1%, this was still better than the bottom 900 partners who experienced a 0.4% reduction in gross profit margin.

He made an interesting point about the disproportionate effect of geopolitical tensions and tariffs on “mid-market and long-tail partners with less robust budgets and internal resources” that were often “more specialised to a particular region, industry or technology, which exposes them to greater upswings as well as downswings than the top 30, which are on average very diversified across the entire global economy”.





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The larger channel companies had also increased their staffing levels while the bottom 500 reduced theirs. The difference was stark with the top 30 growing staffing levels by 7.5%, while the bottom 500 partners shrunk theirs by 41.7%.

Perhaps it’s just a quirk of circumstance that companies with a specialisation, whether that be a technology, industry or region, should be suffering a fall in gross profit margin. After all, received wisdom has always been that specialisation is inherently more profitable than a broader, volume-based approach.

To be fair, it probably still is. That reduction of 0.4% is likely to be from a higher initial figure than the 0.1% increase for the bigger, broader companies. Clearly, it makes sense that macro factors should have a much a bigger impact on more focused businesses than those spread across the entire global economy. A company diversified across several countries is likely to be able to mitigate the negative effects on one region with the potential benefits to another.

But it does raise a question mark over how to maintain and preserve the specialisation which has historically been considered so important to vendors, channel companies and customers in the face of global challenges, several of which have been initiated at the whim of one particular individual.

That figure of a nearly 42% reduction in headcount by 500 smaller partners seems quite high to me. It’s clearly not something that happens every year and the problem with cutting employees is that it can be a much harder and slower process when you decide it’s time to increase staffing levels again. Assuming there are still lots of people available to recruit from when the time comes.

It’s a pity they won’t be able to reinstate them as swiftly as the Nvidia board brought back Jensen Huang. But then that’s a completely different scenario. After all, how many staff have been accused of having a sexual relationship with an alleged Chinese spy and multiple affairs with people that are subordinate to them in the company hierarchy? I’d guess only a tiny handful of them would qualify on those grounds.

It probably also helps if the US president is twisting the company’s arm to bring you back because the whole tottering edifice of the AI industry which fuelled the buoyant stock market and underpinned the hallucinatory future prosperity of so many economies is considered to be so dependent on one person.

This is all completely normal. If it wasn’t, we might be wondering why the employment status of one man should be considered so vital that Trump personally intervened to have him reinstated.

But because it’s completely normal and fine, we can rest easy that there are unlikely to be any consequences from this decision reflected in the 2027 version of the Omdia Global Partner 1000 update. Right?