The US government has warned EU officials against the possible introduction of a digital services tax. As European leaders meet in Brussels to discuss funding for the EU’s future multiannual budget, the US State Department has reiterated its long-standing opposition to such a levy.

A spokesperson said that Washington rejects any EU-wide digital services tax. According to the US government, such measures unfairly target American companies and have a negative impact on consumers.

The proposal, put forward by European Council President António Costa, is intended to generate revenue to ease the financial pressure on individual member states. The tax would specifically apply to companies with annual global revenues exceeding €750 million, provided they earn at least €50 million within Europe. Those criteria would directly apply to major American companies such as Amazon, Meta and Google.





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The European Commission previously introduced a similar plan in 2018, but shelved it to make way for global negotiations led by the OECD. Nevertheless, countries such as Italy, Austria and France introduced their own domestic taxes, which previously prompted threats of trade retaliation from the Trump administration.

This national-level approach is currently receiving renewed support from Spain, Denmark, Italy and France. This comes against a backdrop that includes recent US threats to impose new import tariffs over industrial overcapacity.

Some EU diplomats argue that the tax is justified because these companies benefit enormously from the EU’s single market while paying too little tax. They suggested that the US does not prioritise European interests when setting its own economic policy.

However, the plan faces significant obstacles, as any new EU tax requires unanimous agreement among all member states. While Germany is reportedly open to exploring the idea if funding can be arranged in time, other countries such as Sweden, Malta, the Netherlands and Ireland remain reluctant.

Ireland has been particularly outspoken against the proposal, with Taoiseach Micheál Martin arguing that such a levy would undermine the continent’s competitive advantage. Meanwhile, an alliance of 11 trade associations representing the interests of major technology companies has warned that reintroducing these taxes could once again trigger aggressive retaliation from international partners.

Business AM