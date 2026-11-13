Anthropic’s guide on how to lose $104bn by being worth too much

Here is a number to make you spit out your coffee: $104 billionn. That is how much Anthropic, the company behind the Claude AI chatbot, lost in the first nine months of this year, according to the amended prospectus it filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on 2 November.

Here is another number: six. That is roughly how many times over its share offering is subscribed according to Bloomberg. Priced at between $70 and $78 a share, Anthropic could be valued at up to $1.41 trillion when it lists on the Nasdaq later this month.

So who in their right mind queues up to buy a company haemorrhaging money at that rate? The answer is that Anthropic isn’t… not really.





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Look a few lines further up the filing and you will find the operating loss, or what it costs to run the business minus what the business brings in. Over the same nine months that figure was $1.26 billion on revenue of $33.2 billion. That revenue is up from $2.5 billion in the same period last year (not a typo).

The gap between $1.26 billion and $104 billion is almost entirely an accounting line called the change in fair value of convertible notes and derivative liabilities. In plain English, say you promise a friend a slice of your house in a few years in return for a loan now. Say house prices double in the meantime – you haven’t spent a cent but what you owe your friend is now worth twice as much and your accountant has to write that down as a loss. In Anthropic’s case, it accounts for $94.3 billion of the loss on its own.

Bear with me, because this is where it gets strange. A convertible note is money from an investor that, rather than being repaid in cash, turns into shares later on, typically when the company floats. Under US accounting rules, Anthropic has to keep re-estimating what those future shares are worth and because its valuation has been climbing at a dizzying rate they keep getting more valuable. On paper the company owes its early backers more with every jump in its price tag and the books record that as a loss.

Put bluntly: the more Anthropic is worth, the more money it loses. Hollywood has a long tradition of making hits look like flops. Warner Bros famously claimed that Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix lost $167 million despite the film grossing close to $1 billion worldwide. That was creative accounting but this is the opposite: the rules working exactly as intended and producing a figure that is technically correct and almost useless as a guide to how the business is actually doing.

There is a darkly comic postscript: strong demand and a price range well above Anthropic’s last private valuation of $965 billion suggest the IPO itself could push the value of those notes up one last time before they convert. Wall Street’s enthusiasm may well show up as yet another paper loss.

So should we relax? Not quite. Strip out the accounting noise and you’re left with real numbers that deserve more attention than the headline. Anthropic made an operating profit of $974 million in the second quarter, then slipped to a $567 million loss in the third, which the filing blames largely on $5 billion of computing capacity bought on short-term deals that cost more than long-term ones. Its compute and infrastructure costs rose 329% across the nine months and the amended filing puts its commitments for compute and infrastructure at about $895.4 billion.

Apologies for the relentless cascade of numbers but that last number is the one I would keep an eye on. The $104 billion loss is a ghost because once the notes turn into shares it stops haunting the accounts and the $895 billion in bills will still be there.