The European Central Bank (ECB) has voiced concern over the current artificial intelligence boom, suggesting that it mirrors the speculative behaviour observed during the dotcom era.

In its latest Financial Stability Review, the bank stressed that extreme optimism and high profit forecasts for AI companies could lead to a sharp market correction. This risk is further heightened by the fact that major technology companies are accumulating record levels of debt, including substantial borrowing in euros, increasing European investors’ vulnerability.

The ECB also noted a sharp increase in initial public offerings (IPOs), warning that such trends often emerge when the market is nearing its peak and can shift significant risks onto less experienced retail investors.





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Beyond the technology sector, the ECB warned of instability resulting from deteriorating public finances in developed countries. Government borrowing costs have risen to levels not seen in decades, with eurozone countries issuing large amounts of debt to fund infrastructure and defence.

With the ECB no longer buying up bonds, there is greater reliance on volatile hedge funds and foreign investors, which could intensify a potential sell-off. France is singled out as a particular concern because of political instability in the run-up to forthcoming elections. The ECB has therefore urged governments to prioritise fiscal discipline.

Financial instability at non-bank institutions

Although traditional banks currently appear resilient, with strong profits and low credit losses, the ECB has identified significant risks at non-bank financial institutions.

Investment funds and hedge funds have substantial exposure to AI stocks. The bank cited the recent collapse of a US hedge fund as a cautionary example of how leveraged AI investments can go wrong.

As banks depend on these non-bank institutions for a significant share of their funding, such volatility could spill over into the wider banking system. The bank also warned that spikes in energy prices could ultimately impair the quality of loans to businesses and households.

Meanwhile, the ECB is considering internal policy changes to limit its own financial losses. Policymakers are debating an increase in minimum reserve requirements for commercial banks, potentially raising the threshold from 1% to 2%, according to Reuters.

This adjustment would force banks to hold more non-interest-bearing cash, reducing the interest payments the ECB has to make on excess liquidity. Such a measure would save the Eurosystem an estimated €4.4 billion a year, allowing national central banks to limit losses incurred on low-yielding bonds purchased during earlier periods of stimulus.

Business AM