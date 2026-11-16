Auxilion plans to create 50 new jobs across offices in Dublin, Belfast and Sheffield. The new position will span positions in cloud infrastructure, digital managed services, business development and advisory.

The announcement coincides with preparations for the 30th anniversary of the wider I.T. Alliance group. Established in 1997 as an IT outsourcing business, the group went on to launch Auxilion in 2012 and has grown into a leading provider of IT managed services, IT project delivery and business outsourcing solutions across Ireland and the UK. Since its inception, I.T. Alliance has welcomed over 20,000 professionals through its doors.

These additional hires follow a €1.5 million investment in Auxilion’s advisory practice announced earlier this year, which has grown revenue by 26%. The practice combines strategic guidance in digital readiness, portfolio management, governance, risk and compliance, in addition to IT service operations and resilience.





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The expanded practice has attracted multiple new customers and is creating further demand among existing clients for Auxilion’s IT managed services and business enablement solutions practices. Together, these customers span the construction, energy and utilities, healthcare and commercial sectors, as well as state bodies across Ireland and the UK.

Patrick Jordan, CEO, Auxilion (pictured), said: “As we prepare to celebrate thirty years in business, it’s a fitting time to be expanding our workforce. Attracting and developing new talent has always been a great source of pride across the business, and this is no different.

“Our evolution to an advisory led digital services partner has had a significant impact on our pipeline, and demand continues to grow rapidly as the sector evolves amid technological innovation and the fast pace of AI. As we look to capitalise on growing opportunities in the Irish and UK markets, we’re focused on building a strong team of IT professionals to help our customers navigate change, strengthen resilience and get more from their technology investments.

“While this announcement is an important step for Auxilion, it is just the beginning as we continue to solidify our position as a leading provider of digital services. As we enter into this next phase of growth, we look forward to continuing to deliver innovation with integrity, supporting clients in building digital resilience, reliability, compliance and lasting business value.”

TechCentral Reporters