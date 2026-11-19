Germany and Austria are calling for a strategic shift in the ownership of TikTok’s European arm, proposing that it be brought under European management.

In a joint statement, representatives of both countries expressed their desire to introduce a corporate structure that guarantees regional oversight of the platform’s algorithms and user data, separating it from its current parent company, Beijing-based ByteDance.

The proposal, described by Germany’s Minister for Culture and Media, Wolfram Weimer, and Austria’s State Secretary for Digital Affairs, Alexander Pröll, as an attempt to ‘Europeanise’ the service, is seeking support from other EU member states.





advertisement





The move follows a similar precedent set in January, when the United States reached an agreement with ByteDance to establish a joint venture in which American interests hold a majority stake in the app’s domestic operations.

The concept was first introduced by Minister Weimer, who suggested that a consortium of European media companies could take over the platform’s regional operations.

The main motivations behind the move are to safeguard personal data and limit external influence on public debate.

Both officials pointed to the uncertainty surrounding the Chinese government’s potential access to European user data, given ByteDance’s origins.

They also stressed that, since recommendation systems largely determine the visibility and distribution of content, bringing the platform under European ownership would provide essential control over both its technological framework and users’ privacy.

Business AM