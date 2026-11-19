Irish CIOs are responsible for customer experience technology decisions in most organisations, but relatively few have real-time visibility of the associated spending, according to a survey by Censuswide for US cloud communications and customer experience (CX) software developer 8×8.

The survey found that 62% of Irish technology leaders identified the CIO as the primary owner of customer experience technology decisions. However, only 32% had complete visibility of communications spending through live dashboards and alerts.

The global survey of 2,501 CIOs and chief technology officers (CTO) across five markets included 500 respondents in the Republic of Ireland.





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Across all five markets, 59% identified the CIO as the primary decision-maker for CX technology. However, in Ireland, the CTO was identified as the primary owner by more than a fifth of respondents, followed by the chief marketing officer (CMO) at 11%.

The figures varied according to organisation size. Among Irish businesses with between 250 and 500 employees, 71% identified the CIO as the primary owner, compared with 51% of organisations employing between 50 and 99 people.

“Irish CIOs are carrying the decision and the accountability that comes with it. They need a clear view of communications spending to identify unexpected changes and make informed decisions about the systems they oversee,” Mary Murray, country manager for Ireland at 8×8, said.

Communications technology is also receiving attention at board level. Three-quarters of Irish technology leaders said it was always or often a standalone item on the board or executive leadership agenda. This comprised 31% who said it was always discussed and 44% who said it was often discussed.

However, real-time spending visibility remained limited. Half of respondents reviewed communications spending monthly, while 18% reported limited or very limited visibility.

Organisation size again influenced the findings. Among businesses with between 250 and 500 employees, 42% had real-time visibility, almost double the 22% recorded among those with between 50 and 99 employees.

Twenty-seven per cent of the smallest organisations reported limited or very limited visibility, compared with 10% of businesses employing more than 500 people.

Murray said the regional differences demonstrated the importance of understanding local variations in how organisations manage communications technology.

“The picture isn’t the same in every part of the country, and nobody should read it as one story. What holds everywhere is this: if you own the outcome, you need to see the spend while there’s still time to act on it,” she said.

The report recommended that organisations consolidate records of technology activity, establish how frequently communications spending is reviewed and ensure that decision-making responsibility is accompanied by adequate spending visibility.

It also highlighted the importance of recording actions taken by AI agents in a single system rather than distributing records across platforms with separate owners.

Patryk Goron