Before AI became the buzzword behemoth of the tech industry and most of everything else, there was cybersecurity. There was barely a day that went by when someone wasn’t talking about a security breach or a hacking attack. Cyber security was big. It still is, just not as big as AI.

Right now, it doesn’t appear as if a number of separate outages that occurred over the space of a handful of days in the US were caused by security issues but what we do know is that an incident here in Ireland that affected credit unions most definitely was. A spokesperson for the Irish League of Credit Unions confirmed it was “aware of an IT security incident relating to a service provider of certain credit unions”.

The service provider in question was Wellington IT, which claims to be “the only provider in Ireland that designs, develops, and supports both innovative Credit Union software and fully managed IT services”.





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Wellington IT supplies banking software to over 40 credit unions and hundreds of thousands of members could be affected.

The strange thing in this particular case is that Wellington IT contacted credit unions via e-mail on 16 November warning them of a flaw in the CU Online digital and mobile banking platform when the breach took place in October.

Commenting on the delay in informing credit unions, Minister of State at the Department of Finance with responsibility for Credit Unions Robert Troy said it was “not acceptable and that’s something that we have to work through”.

People are becoming somewhat blasé about these kinds of breaches, probably because it’s just another incident in the long litany of IT security breaches and hacking attacks. But it’s difficult to know what to do when people often seem close to indifferent to their own IT security.

There’s a feeling that many people have a lackadaisical attitude towards IT security, one which can only be reinforced by the publication of the eighth edition of NordPass’ annual Top 200 Most Common Passwords research.

Old reliables

The bad news is that ‘123456’ was the number one password again this year, which means it has been top of the pops in seven of the last eight years. The top three were unchanged, with ‘admin’ in second place and ‘12345678’ in third. But people weren’t afraid to mix it up a little bit with ‘123456789’ in fourth place, ‘1234’ in fifth and ‘12345’ in sixth.

NordPass notes that an attacker recently broke into Denmark’s Central Person Register (CPR) using the password ‘123456’, exposing the personal data of roughly 8.8 million people.

But it wouldn’t be fair to accuse people of starving cybercriminals of variety as some of them shook things up even more with ‘password’ in seventh place (not to be confused with ‘Password’ in 16th place or ‘P@ssw0rd’ in 24th spot). Nevertheless, if there was ever a time when choosing ‘password’ as your password was so cunning as to flummox even the most devious cybercriminal, that time has long passed.

What does this say about people? That despite all the noise about cyber security, most of them don’t really think it’s their responsibility to take the security of their own devices seriously. They assume that the organisations they work for and the companies whose products, services and apps they use will be responsible for the security of those services, products and apps.

In other words, they believe security is easier and less critical than it really is. Why? Primarily, I think, because the IT companies weren’t really honest about the security implications of using their services, products and apps until they had been adopted and deployed. Security was an afterthought. Should we be surprised, then, if it’s an afterthought for so many people using those services, products and apps?

And guess what? The same approach is being adopted with AI. There’s lots of talk about all the amazing things it will be able to do if people would only get out of the way and let the tech bros do everything and anything they want to make it a reality. But, once again, what we’re finding out is that security for us, in this case in terms of governance, energy, water, land and other resources, is an afterthought.

Any guarantees and reassurances being provided to ordinary people and the planet in terms of protecting them from the potential dangers in the relentless march of AI offer about as much protection as typing ‘123456’ in your password field.