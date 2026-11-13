Another engineer might suit Nvidia, but no one person should ever personify an organisation

One of the great surprises in my life has been that I enjoy looking at company accounts, or at least reading their quarterly and annual reports. It’s amazing what you can discover in them, from a kind of mathematical model of potentiality to, well, pure nonsense. Sometimes they contain the plain truth and, most surprisingly, even the occasional joke.

One thing you can’t get is a view of the actual future. Not really. All of the models for understanding the value of a business, from discounted cash flow, to book value, to funds from operations, adjusted or otherwise, are not only backward-looking but also say nothing about human factors that can have as big an impact on a business as any set of market conditions.

In other words, no matter how well any company is doing, no matter how good its products, it, and its customers, suppliers and investors, are always at the mercy not only of the impersonal forces at work in the universe but also the vagaries of the people running the place.





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For instance, when former Intel chief executive Pat Gelsinger arrived in the proverbial corner office he set out a vision that sought to expand the company’s activity into semiconductor fabrication for other companies by opening its foundries to competitors. Great stuff in an era of increased geopolitical tensions and with concern about silicon supplies being concentrated in risky Taiwan, right? Unfortunately, the board appeared to panic and forced him out. Then went ahead with slightly reduced foundry plans.

No-one knows this feeling of uncertainty better, this week anyway, than Nvidia shareholders, following chief executive Jensen Huang’s resignation after reports of multiple affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy.

Men of mystery

So what next for Nvidia? For his part, posting on social media US president Trump suggested former Apple boss Tim Cook should replace Huang. Great man theory at work, then. Even as an offhand remark, this doesn’t stand up to scrutiny. It is just as legitimate to say that these visionaries can see so far not so much due to standing on the shoulders of giants as clambering upon their backs. Business executives, like bosses of all sorts, can have characteristics that contribute to the success, or otherwise, of their organisations, but the idea that a single genius is driving the development of anything as complicated as contemporary integrated circuit design is nothing short of a hoot.

All the same, Huang is an interesting figure, with a biography worth getting acquainted with. What strikes me is a memory of, a few years before the AI boom, Huang expressing frustration at Nvidia silicon being used to ‘mine’ cryptocurrency. At the time it seemed a fair complaint, though it did make me wonder: why do you care who buys your widgets?

His stated concern was that the company wanted to serve gamers, its core market at the time, rather than chase frothy digital assets. With hindsight, though, it’s tempting to think he also saw LLMs washing up on the beach of life. Either way, it suggests some judgement or foresight – which is presumably what everyone wants from people in positions of power. It’s not obvious that we should bank on it, though.

The immediate concern with Nvidia’s slide is that it threatens the ‘bank of mum and dad’ that has been propping up the artificial intelligence (AI) build-out with its own financing, though so far this has not resulted in the AI crash we are all so excited about. Smelling blood, competitors are circling, too.

Still, it’s early days and, frankly, a lot of financial journalism is easily misunderstood. The past month has seen a trillion dollars ‘wiped off’ the company’s market capitalisation, but it’s important to remember that market capitalisation, the outstanding value of all of a company’s shares in circulation, is in some sense a fiction. Money that didn’t exist in the first place may have disappeared from stock charts, but as it didn’t exist it had no meaning beyond that of a hope, dream or plan. Market capitalisation is a measurement of theoretical marginal value, not cash in anyone’s pocket.

Of course, a stock market crash has an obvious negative impact on the economy, but one company losing value? Isn’t that just the market at work? Then again; it could all get worse from here.

Replaceable, not interchangeable

A report in the Wall Street Journal says Nvidia now finds itself on the hunt for a new boss. It also joked about AI taking on the role of chief executive, and while I’m not in a position to complain about newspaper-grade jokes, I do wonder if we, all of us, should stop making wry remarks about our own replaceability.

Interestingly, some commentators have expressed concern that the company’s management structures are not “built to last”. This is the down side of a one-man band. No organisation can reasonably plan for all eventualities, but any with pretensions to being properly managed will have a succession plan. Nvidia is not a family farm nor a hardware store.

The Journal notes that Apple’s Steve Jobs handed over to Tim Cook “with great success” in “a deliberate transition that occurred after Jobs had led the company through a formative period of innovation and was ready for an operations and logistics genius like Cook to run the global system”.

That’s one way of putting it. Another is that Cook brought plenty of profit to the table, largely through margins and marketing, while letting Apple’s core technologies ossify. Apple is hardly in poor shape in the post-Cook era, but it’s, well, not in any way interesting, reduced to a posh box-shifter plus a collection of subscription services. Whether or not you care about that depends on a number of factors, not least whether or not you think Apple’s contribution to culture and society was as significant as I do.

It is too soon to say what’s next for Nvidia so I will spare you my prognostications. The immediate question is who will replace Huang. For the moment, executive vice president and chief financial officer Colette Kress has been appointed interim chief executive. Speculation abounds around other figures who may step in.

Returning to Cook, though, one thing Apple has demonstrated, twice in a row now, is that it can manage a succession (something erstwhile Apple bosses Michael Spindler and, the somewhat unfairly traduced, Gil Amelio were not able to pull off during the 1990s). That other giant of tech, Microsoft, also managed to remain relevant post-Bill Gates, though Steve Ballmer’s tenure as boss received a mixed response.

Nvidia is changing its chief executive in much more difficult circumstances, of course – arguably even worse than the illness and death of Steve Jobs – so the transition is going to be hard work no matter whom the board selects. Perhaps gigantic businesses shouldn’t be quite so reliant on having a specific individual at the top.