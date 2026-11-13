Microsoft 365 services remain offline in global outage

Microsoft 365 services for consumer and business users are still offline. Issues were initially reported yesterday evening and originally, according to The Guardian, affected Outlook, Teams and Copilot, in the US before spreading across the Asia Pacific and beyond. Affected agencies include hospitals, schools and universities, public transport services and even secret service agencies.

OpenAI and Anthropic have also been affected.

The outage is not believed to be part of a cyber attack and has been attributed to settings applied to Microsoft 365 servers.





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An update posted to Microsoft’s website read: “We’ve made additional progress toward service recovery, with recovery actions completed across portions of the affected infrastructure in the Asia Pacific region. Traffic is being gradually restored, and we’re seeing improvements in key customer scenarios, including mailbox access and delayed email processing. However, some users may continue to experience intermittent issues.

“Our focus is now on extending these recovery actions across affected infrastructure in other regions, while continuing stabilisation efforts and adding supporting capacity to improve service consistency.

“Reducing e-mail queues and backlogs remains a priority, and the extended 48-hour e-mail timeout window remains in place to help protect delayed messages as delivery catches up.

“At this time, we have no evidence of malicious activity associated with this incident. We will continue to treat this with urgency until full mitigation, and we will share a full Post-Incident Report with root cause and defence-in-depth actions after mitigation is complete.”

A present Copilot, OneDrive, Outlook.com and the free version of Microsoft teams are operational.

Commenting, Richard Ford, CTO of Integrity360, said: “Many organisations have put all their eggs in the Microsoft basket. Is it time to rethink that? Microsoft bundles may make financial sense, but businesses need to weigh that against the cost of business disruption and lost revenue when they are unable to communicate with customer and colleagues.

“It appears that the front end portal used to manage Microsoft security services and view alerts is also affected. While the security services are still working in the background, customers cannot manage their Microsoft security estate or view alerts through the portal. This is still a concern, particularly for organisations that rely on Microsoft for both their day-to-day operations and cyber security.

“Outages are something businesses have to live with but they should look to minimise their exposure to a single vendor where possible.”

TechCentral Reporters