A visit to Monument Valley with Lea Schonfeld of ustwo games

Lea Schonfelder
Lea Schonfelder, ustwo games

Zuckerberg's VR fail and the end of Windows Phone is finally upon us

13 October 2017 | 0

TechRadio Niall Kitson and Dusty RhodesThis week Niall meets Monument Valley 2 designer Lea Schonfelder to talk about how an experiment in user experience became a million-selling game.

In other news we mourn the end of Windows Phone, Google has some new toys, and Mark Zuckerberg makes a show of himself in VR.

