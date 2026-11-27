This week we look at the shifting power plays behind the biggest names in tech as Jensen returns to Nvidia and Musk runs out of ideas at SpaceXAI. We also look at how Microsoft, Google and Netflix are increasingly charging us more while giving us less, and slopcore artist Claudia’s viral hit Working as Intended.

Plus, our guest Dr Nicole Gross from NCI explores the dangers of using AI for everything from recruitment to companionship and what happens when the technology gets humanity wrong.

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