Growing up in Belfast, I never knew who was a member of a paramilitary organisation, who might be an informer (aka a ‘tout’), or who was an agent of the state. I thought about this quite a bit in my teenage years, especially the question of when everything is plastic who can you trust?

I’ve always enjoyed novels and films where detectives end up investigating themselves, literally and, as a consequence, metaphorically, psychologically and even ontologically. It’s even better when what they finally discover is a void. It’s a small genre, I admit, but a real one: Czech masterpiece Ucho, The Name of the Rose, A Scanner Darkly and The Edge of the Horizon, that kind of thing.

This brings me to Jensen Huang, former and current chief executive of Nvidia, forced to resign and reappointed within 11 days, following his admission that he had an affair with an alleged Chinese spy. What was he? A genius businessman? A visionary? A traitor?





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I can’t wait for the novelisation of the Nvidia board’s finding it was “satisfied” with Huang. Did it also find a similar vertiginous absence at the centre of its existence? Did an artificial intelligence (AI) commiserate with them, and tell them that it had bigger ontological worries than the sex life of its former CEO?

Regular readers will be aware of my habit of firing information at them while keeping the actual point below the waterline. I don’t do this out of whimsy. When Huang got the boot I felt sympathy for everyone involved and, more importantly, fear for what it meant for the economy. The – thus-far entirely imaginary but also extremely likely – AI bust has some kind of dreadful, libidinal pull on us, and Nvidia’s antics seem likely to prefigure it.

Still, I thought, plenty of other journeymen will have a lot to say, so I’ll say something else. And off I went to write about Grand Theft Auto VI. I never did get to the point, nor discover what it was. However, while that article was busy failing to write itself, Huang was, with the apparent assistance of the US president, reappointed as Nvidia’s chief executive.

It’s the stupid economy

This is particularly corrosive at a time when the dominant thought about politics is that money is all that matters. Let’s be honest: as long as the numbers are going up, everything is fine. Anyone who remembers the Celtic Tiger will know the drill: things may or may not be getting better for any individual, but when society as a whole appears to be benefitting, things have a way of muddling along.

When the rising tide is clearly not lifting some boats, however, the result tends to be more of a widespread sense that the whole game of life is not only rigged but an utter fraud. That can have a number of political outworkings, but recent years have demonstrated that incoherent, destructive rage is more likely than the rebuilding of the post-War consensus.

Silicon Valley’s continued obsession with the Great Man theory of history is depressing stuff. It’s not that having someone clever and inventive at the top doesn’t help, it’s that history is made by people in the millions and billions acting in tiny ways, in response to other people, and to impersonal social and economic forces. Never mind the academics (rightly) pleading for better historiography, people obsessed with markets should know that’s how the world works. It’s literally right there, in your propaganda.

I don’t know anything about Jensen Huang other than his oft-repeated biography, the fact that Nvidia has convincingly seen off its rivals, that its share price has reached lofty valuations, and that its financing of the AI boom has been self-serving. Self-serving is not even a problem, by the way. It is a business, after all. The problem is that the whole Heath Robinson apparatus is obviously fragile and yet represents (whether it is or not) the only clear hope for growth that can be seen by investors, business executives and politicians while the world around us is remade from garbage.

At the same time, while there are signs that the culture war has finally run out of steam – or possibly simply run out of humans to force through its metaphorical meat grinder – Huang, a less cartoonishly political figure than some of his contemporaries, has been hoisted onto the shoulders of the angry and comfortable and propelled back into the corner office. I suspect that only the widespread, and non-partisan, hatred of data centres has acted as a brake on this whole sorry episode being turned into another us versus them distraction where the various camps seem to consist of people who don’t entirely exist, at least not as the simple categories that stand in line before us on the Internet.

I don’t really care about who sleeps with whom, though I’m not blind to the matters of trade secrets and geopolitics. Nor to the danger of our political leaders obliterating the entire category of truth by speaking out of both sides of their mouths. It would have been better if Huang had stayed away or gone on permanent gardening leave. Perhaps he could have founded a new company. That’s what most of us do when we fail: cry a bit, sulk a bit, eventually pull ourselves together and then go and do something else.

If you really want to you can, as Steve Jobs did – twice.

Jobs’s decade in the wilderness was probably not all that uncomfortable, either, though his post-Apple computer outfit NeXT would eventually have bankrupted him had Pixar not saved the day with the release of Toy Story. When he did get back to Apple, he came with some new things he had managed to shove into his bag, notably the NeXTSTEP operating system, which Apple used to create macOS and iOS. That this hasn’t happened with Huang and Nvidia suggests that, if the bust does now come, a series of banal events could be transformed into a tragedy.

At the time I fled Belfast, I was dimly aware of news reports that the fire and ambulance services had made statements asking people to stop attacking them. Perhaps those bricking and bottling ambulances thought they were attacking ‘power’. In a way they were. It was just a really stupid way to do it. But going on pointless and counter-productive rampages is what people do in a society with shaky democratic feedback mechanisms, an economy that no longer appears to do anything other than suck money upwards, and a media that has been rendered incapable of convincing people of anything even remotely truth-shaped.

I’ll leave you with that description of every society on Earth right now.