Two technology ventures have secured a combined €40,000 in funding from Social Entrepreneurs Ireland (SEI) 2026 Impact Programme to expand their services.

Alan Craughwell, founder of workplace accessibility platform AssistiV Ireland, and Giorgia Anile, founder of digital sharing platform the Toy Library, were named among five recipients from this year’s Programme.

The two ventures will each receive €20,000 in unrestricted funding, representing 40% of the programme’s €100,000 fund.





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The nine-month programme, backed by investment firm KKR, also provides participants with technical, operational and strategic mentoring.

AssistiV Ireland, founded by Craughwell in Cork, develops assistive software to help people with intellectual disabilities secure and retain employment.

Its platform breaks complex workplace responsibilities into accessible, step-by-step digital tasks, helping users manage their work more independently.

Craughwell said the funding and mentoring would help the company strengthen its operations and extend its reach.

“Every day, we see assistive technology help people with disabilities thrive in the workplace. This funding and mentorship gives us the room to strengthen our foundations, reach more people, and scale a vital solution sustainably,” he said.

The Toy Library, founded by Anile and based in Cork, uses a digital resource-sharing platform and community events to reduce plastic waste and household costs.

Its platform encourages the reuse of toys, while its Swap&Play events, organised in partnership with local authorities, provide communities with opportunities to exchange pre-loved toys.

Anile said the programme would provide funding and strategic guidance to support the organisation’s expansion.

“Every day, we see the demand in our community and beyond for simple, sustainable ways to share resources. Being selected for the Impact Programme gives the Toy Library the kind of unrestricted funding we need to help us grow our reach,” she said.

The other three recipients in the 2026 cohort are the Bodytree Community Clinic in Limerick, which focuses on wellness and health; Conscious Connections in Clare, which supports rural LGBTQ+ wellbeing; and Louder Voices in Dublin, which works in youth mental health through creative arts.

Adam Harris, CEO of Social Entrepreneurs Ireland, said the programme aimed to help social enterprises expand their impact in communities across the country.

“Changing Ireland for the better is our core mission. Never has it been more important to identify both the solutions to pervasive societal challenges and the leaders to drive that change. Social entrepreneurs see things that others can’t and they are willing to do things that others won’t,” Harris said.

He added: “The Impact Programme supports social entrepreneurs with cutting-edge solutions that want to scale their impact in communities across Ireland. The leaders and innovations we are investing in today will receive funding, bespoke supports, and mentoring to nurture their success, all with the aim of accelerating social change.”

Over the next nine months, participants will take part in monthly workshops, co-design sessions and individual consultancy.

The programme will focus on operational and financial infrastructure, leadership, stakeholder communications and collaboration across the social enterprise sector.

SEI said it had supported more than 660 initiatives since 2004, including surplus-food redistribution platform FoodCloud.

The organisation said participants in its previous Impact Programme cohort increased their funding by an average of 45% and reached 5,692 people nationwide. All participating ventures also piloted new services or expanded their geographical reach.

Patryk Goron