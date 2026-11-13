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Knives out for Jensen Huang at Nvidia

Jensen Huang, wearable tech and some chuckles courtesy of some AI interview trolling
Jensen Huang, Nvidia
Jensen Huang, Nvidia

In a show recorded just before Jensen Huang’s ouster from Nvidia, Niall and Dusty go through the basics of AI’s biggest corporate scandal.

Also this week, Ireland’s politicians want to put the brakes on camera-equipped smart glasses, proposing a ban on devices capable of covert recording. Plus we’re talking about generative AI reinventing banking with our guest Joe Wilson from Bunq.

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