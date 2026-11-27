Pimbrook Software, a Noledge Group company with offices in Ireland and the UK, is investing €750,000 in a new partnership with finance software provider iplicit.

The investment will fund training, recruitment and marketing as Pimbrook becomes an authorised iplicit partner in Ireland and the UK.

The company will also create five specialist roles across sales, marketing, support and implementation.





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The partnership will give Pimbrook’s existing and prospective customers another option as their financial management requirements evolve.

Iplicit is a cloud-native finance system aimed at organisations that have outgrown entry-level accounting software but do not require the cost and complexity of a traditional enterprise resource planning (ERP) system.

The platform automates routine finance tasks, including transaction recording, approval processing and account reconciliation.

It can also consolidate accounts in minutes rather than days, while its reporting capabilities allow finance teams to examine organisational performance and individual transactions in real time.

The system also incorporates iplicit AI Pulse, an AI platform that includes automated invoice processing and AI Detect, which flags unusual transactions and errors.

The company said its AI capabilities are designed to support human decision-making rather than replace it, leaving finance teams in control of financial decisions.

Ray Ryan, CEO of the Noledge Group, said the investment reflected the company’s confidence in the partnership.

“Our investment in the partnership reflects our confidence in iplicit. We see this as an opportunity to help more organisations meet their changing finance needs,” Ryan said.

He added: “We’re investing in the people, training and marketing needed to build this offering. We recognise that companies sometimes need a different option for managing their finances and iplicit provides them with that extra option. We’re excited to see customers reap the benefits of this partnership.”

Ben Crow, chief revenue officer at iplicit, said Pimbrook’s experience supporting finance teams made it a valuable partner.

“As organisations scale, their needs evolve, and finance teams need to spend less time on admin and more time on the decisions that drive the business forward. Pimbrook’s years of experience prove they are experts at supporting finance teams through change.”

Patryk Goron