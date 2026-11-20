This week we discuss the fallout from outages at Microsoft, Apple and the US’ Federal Aviation Authority.

Niall Kitson gets under the bonnet of these major tech outages and explores if our growing reliance on AI is creating as many problems as it promises to solve.

We also look at the cyber attack that has put Irish credit union members on alert, the latest twists in the AI industry and the staggering numbers behind Grand Theft Auto VI.





advertisement





Plus, if you are thinking of starting your own tech business, Niall sits down with John Lonsdale, CEO of CeADAR, Ireland’s Centre for Applied AI, to discover how they can help you turn promising ideas into real-world businesses.

To never miss an episode of TechRadio subscribe, comment and rate us on iTunes, Soundcloud or Spotify, or find us via RSS and pod.link.