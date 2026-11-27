The French Senate has rejected two controversial financial proposals: mandatory registration of high-value private crypto wallets and a new tax on stablecoin exchanges. The first measure would have required citizens to disclose their ‘self-custodied’ (not held in cloud storage) crypto assets worth more than €100,000 at the end of the year. Opponents argued that such a database would put owners at risk, as criminals could use it as a road map.

Those fears are not unfounded. France has seen a sharp rise in cryptocurrency-related kidnappings and extortion. More than 70 cases were reported in the first eight months of the year. Law enforcement agencies have linked these crimes to data breaches exposing the identities and locations of wealthy cryptocurrency owners. An earlier breach of the national bank account register, FICOBA, in which details of 1.2 million accounts were made public, further highlighted these security risks.

Beyond security concerns, government officials questioned the usefulness of the reporting requirement. France’s Minister for Public Accounts, David Amiel, suggested that the register would not be effective in combating tax evasion or money laundering, pointing out that the EU’s DAC8 framework already requires cryptocurrency exchanges to provide regulators with the necessary data.





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The Senate also rejected a proposal to tax exchanges of cryptocurrencies for certain stablecoins. This specifically concerned stablecoins classified as electronic money under European regulations.

Under current French law, crypto assets are taxed only when they are converted into traditional currencies or used for purchases; exchanging one digital asset for another remains tax-free. Minister Amiel argued against the change on the grounds that these tokens do not function as official legal tender. The Senate also refused to apply exit taxes to digital assets.

These setbacks follow an earlier failure of the same measures in the National Assembly, where the revenue section of the budget was rejected by an overwhelming majority. As France approaches the presidential election in April 2027, the future of cryptocurrency regulation remains uncertain.

Potential presidential candidates are taking divergent positions. Marine Le Pen, who previously criticised bitcoin, is now proposing the use of surplus nuclear energy for state-backed mining operations. Other contenders, such as Jean-Luc Mélenchon, advocate a higher progressive wealth tax. Édouard Philippe, meanwhile, has promised a five-year freeze on new taxes.

Business AM