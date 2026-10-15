TomTom sheds 200 jobs in reorganisation

TomTom is announcing organisational changes intended to make the company more focused, faster and more scalable. The company has been restructured into three divisions: automated driving, location intelligence, and navigation.

By reducing the number of management layers and bringing decision-making closer to execution, TomTom hopes to respond more quickly to customer needs and accelerate innovation. As part of this, 200 positions will be cut.

CEO Mike Schoofs sees considerable growth opportunities in automated driving and location intelligence, thanks in part to AI. “In automated driving, AI helps us innovate more quickly and support higher levels of vehicle automation. In location intelligence, AI makes it easier for customers to access location data and derive insights from it.”





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Navigation remains the backbone of TomTom. This is the activity that generates the majority of its revenue.

“Revenue for the third quarter was in line with our expectations, while the operating margin came in higher than expected. This reflects our strong cost control,” says Taco Titulaer, CFO of TomTom. “We are adjusting our full-year 2026 expectations by narrowing the revenue guidance range and raising our expectation for the operating margin.”

Group revenue fell by 6% to €129 million compared quarter-on-quarter. Revenue from location technology fell 3% to €115 million; revenue from automotive declined by 19% to €68 million; and operating income amounted to €6 million.

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