In association with Total Import Solutions

Total Import Solutions is no stranger to the world of refurbished, remanufactured and recertified IT, with its multi award-winning Total ReThink brand having provided over 40,000 laptops, Desktop PCs and to the Irish channel over the last two years, supplying business, government & education as well as the retail market with a proven, viable cost effective alternative to new product.

Total Rethink Server Storage & Networking was founded with a vision to provide affordable, high-quality refurbished servers and data centre equipment while reducing electronic waste.





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Whether you need individual components, want to expand your existing infrastructure or are looking for a cost-effective alternative to new hardware, they offer a comprehensive range of products from spare parts to specialised solutions.

Their online portal provides over 6,000 Grade A tested & certified items and supports spare parts & upgrades for well over 200 end of life models.

TRSSN can also supply pre-configured and custom-built servers to your specification, helping companies with smaller IT budgets afford a robust IT infrastructure without compromising on quality.

All products come with a two-year warranty as standard.

Thanks to extensive inventory and close international cooperation with manufacturers and partners, TRSSN are able to deliver many products quickly. Fast delivery is a decisive advantage, especially when expanding existing networks or replacing defective hardware.

Refurbished technology without compromising on quality

Reliability is a critical consideration when investing in enterprise IT infrastructure. Every piece of refurbished equipment undergoes a professional refurbishment and certification process, including physical inspection, comprehensive hardware diagnostics, secure data erasure and quality assessment.

Hardware components are tested under load to ensure they meet the required performance and reliability standards before being made available to customers.

Extending the life of existing IT infrastructure

One of the biggest challenges facing IT professionals is maintaining infrastructure when manufacturers discontinue hardware or components.

By extending hardware lifecycles, businesses can also reduce unnecessary electronic waste and the environmental impact associated with manufacturing new equipment.

Combining enterprise-grade hardware, professional refurbishment, competitive pricing and comprehensive warranty support, TRSSN offers businesses greater flexibility in how they invest in, maintain and upgrade their IT infrastructure.

Businesses across Ireland can now access an extensive range of refurbished enterprise hardware through one dedicated platform.

Explore the full range at www.trssn.ie.