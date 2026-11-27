According to a report by Bloomberg News, German software giant SAP is considering cutting as many as 10,000 jobs. Through this potential reduction in its workforce, the company aims to position itself better to capitalise on the rise of artificial intelligence.

If implemented, this would mark the second significant workforce reduction within two years for Germany’s largest company by market capitalisation. Earlier in 2024, the company launched a reorganisation strategy initially targeting 8,000 roles, a figure subsequently revised upwards to between 9,000 and 10,000.

Sources indicate that this proposed restructuring could affect around 9% of SAP’s global workforce. However, the precise number of redundancies has yet to be determined and could still change following consultations with trade union representatives.





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This strategic shift comes at a time when AI is putting pressure on software sector valuations worldwide. Investors are increasingly concerned that automated AI agents and generative AI will eventually take over tasks currently performed by humans. These include automating workflows, interpreting data and programming.

Founded in 1972, SAP specialises in enterprise resource planning and offers integrated platforms for managing various business functions, such as human resources, supply chains, finance and procurement. To remain competitive in the modern era, the company has introduced AI-driven solutions, including its Business AI and Joule platforms. At the end of October, the company’s global workforce totalled 113,076 employees.

Business AM