Venture capital funding into Irish technology SMEs suffered its worst third quarter in 10 years, according to the (IVCA) VenturePulse survey, published today in association with William Fry. Funding for the quarter fell by 45% to €113.8 million from €207.9 million in the same period last year.

Funding for the nine months to end September fell 19% to €692.2 million, from €853.4 million in 2025.

Richard Watson, chairperson, IVCA, said that the poor quarter was partially due to a retreat by global investors.





advertisement





“Funding by international VCs plummeted 76% to just €35.5 million from €146.7 million in the same quarter last year. We have been warning for some time about our overdependence on international investors,” he said.

He added that another worrying feature of the third quarter was the squeeze on Irish firms looking to raise between €1-€5 million. “The number of deals in this category declined by over a half to 12 from 30 last year. Deals in the €1-€3 million declined by 70% to €10.7 million while €3-€5 million rounds fell 55% to €15.7 million.”

Watson said that many Irish VC firms are working towards launching new funds backed by the government’s Enterprise Ireland Seed & Venture Capital Scheme.

Commenting on recent turbulence in Stock Market valuations of AI companies following US midterm elections, Watson said that Ireland was somewhat shielded as it did not possess big, domestic frontier, platform companies investing billions in AI infrastructure such as data centres.

“AI is here to stay, and Ireland has many companies applying it to solve real industry problems in areas such as healthcare, financial services, manufacturing and construction. These businesses will require normal levels of venture-scale funding rather than the extraordinary sums being invested by global model developers,” said Watson.

Life sciences companies led the way in funding in the first nine months of the year accounting for €163.2 million or 24% of the total. This was followed by fintech with €154.2 million or 22% of the total. Software accounted for €110.6 million (16%) and cybersecurity €91.4 million (13%).

TechCentral Reporters