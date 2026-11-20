Anthropic’s initial public offering was marked by extreme volatility. Although the shares closed their first day of trading on Thursday at $97.17 – up 17% on the offer price of $83 – they lost considerable ground after an early peak of $111.50.

That initial rise briefly pushed the company’s valuation above $2 trillion (€1.8 trillion). The downward trend continued in after-hours trading, when the shares fell a further 6.3% to $91.05. This brought the company’s estimated market value down to $1.76 trillion (€1.6 trillion).

The IPO itself was a record-breaking event, raising approximately $81.3 billion (€74 billion). Owing to overwhelming demand, Anthropic increased the number of shares available to 980 million and set the price above the expected range of $70 to $78.





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In addition to the public offering, the company raised a further $26 billion (€23.6 billion) through a private placement at the same share price, bringing the total capital raised to around $107.3 billion (€97.7 billion). To broaden its shareholder base, the company allocated up to 20% of its shares to retail investors.

Despite the enormous inflow of capital, the IPO took place during a period of instability for technology stocks. The broader market remained pessimistic; the NASDAQ Composite reached a seven-month low that same day. Some analysts, such as Tom Hulick of Strategy Asset Managers, suggested that the initial valuation may have been too high. Comparisons have been drawn with SpaceX’s IPO where a pullback was necessary before new investors would come in.

Financially, Anthropic has experienced strong growth. In October, its annualised revenue was approximately $81 billion (€73.7 billion). Revenue in the third quarter of 2026 reached nearly $17 billion (€15.4 billion). These gains, however, are wiped out by staggering overheads; the company spent nearly $14 billion (€12.7 billion) on chips and data centres in the first three quarters of 2026 alone.

Institutional investors have generally remained optimistic. Both Melius Research and Needham issued ‘buy’ ratings, with price targets of $155 and $150 respectively.

These firms cite the enormous total addressable market for generative AI and Anthropic’s improving operational efficiency – particularly a drastic reduction in customer service costs – as key drivers of future growth. Needham expects revenue growth to exceed 150% by 2027.

Early investors also benefited from the company’s success. Sound Ventures, co-founded by Guy Oseary and actor Ashton Kutcher, saw the value of its stake rise from $7.5 billion (€6.8 billion) at the IPO to approximately $8.7 billion (€7.9 billion) based on closing prices.

Although Kutcher has moved to a new venture focused on the era beyond Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), the firm retains its position in the AI sector.

Although the long-term outlook remains positive for many, experts warn of significant headwinds. The road ahead for Anthropic will require the company to contend with fierce competition, potential price wars and the ongoing need for enormous amounts of capital to maintain its computing infrastructure.

Business AM