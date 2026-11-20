Nearly 90% of employers (89%) in the UK and Ireland believe they turned away real candidates because those applications seemed fake or AI-generated. As job seekers rely more on AI to polish and send out their job applications, employers are finding it harder to tell who’s actually right for the role.

The Greenhouse 2026 Future of Hiring Employer Report, which included 500 respondents from the UK and Ireland, found that a growing number of employers are using AI not just to filter candidates out, but to have conversations with more candidates, earlier, through AI-powered voice technology.

Candidates are getting creative in navigating a process that seems stacked against them: 87% of employers have seen applicants try new ways to get past screening, from claiming skills they don’t have (55%) to hiding text in resumes aimed at AI reviewers (25%).





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The most common fix employers have found is another human interview. Of the nine in 10 employers (90%) who have changed their hiring process because of fake or AI-generated applications, nearly half (49%) added another human interview.

“Today, only five in 100 applications ever reach an interview, and adding more human interviews can’t close that gap,” said Daniel Chait, CEO and co-founder of Greenhouse. “The fix is scaling the top of the funnel by opening up a voice AI interview to every applicant, letting more people get a real first conversation sooner. People should stay accountable for every hiring decision, but AI can afford opportunities that people alone cannot.”

Employers want to know more about candidates than a resume can show. Nine in ten (90%) want applications to reveal more about candidates, and nearly half (48%) of employers would consider offering a live conversation or interview earlier to determine if a candidate is right for the role. But hiring teams don’t have time to talk to everyone. Even shortlisted candidates wait an average of 19 days for a first interview, while many qualified applicants never get a conversation at all. That’s the gap AI interviews are starting to fill: four in ten (41%) employers already use them, and two in three (66%) use or plan to use them within a year.

Among those using them 63% said they could evaluate more candidates than they could screen manually; 43% said the early-stage candidate experience has improved; and 36% found strong candidates they would otherwise have missed.

Surprisingly, candidates are more open than ever to AI-led conversations. Only 8% of job seekers in the UK and Ireland would refuse an AI interview outright, and 57% of those who’ve had a live AI interview say it helped them show their skills.

“People frame this as AI versus a human. But for most applicants, a human conversation was never on the table. No recruiting team can talk to thousands of people,” said Ophir Samson, head of voice AI at Greenhouse. “The real choice is a resume lost in a pile, or 15 minutes to tell their story. Every candidate should get the second.”

TechCentral Reporters